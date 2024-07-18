Farmers hold demonstration in support of their demands

Members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) staged a demonstration at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the city on Thursday in support of their various demands pertaining to crop insurance, revocation of land reforms act etc.

The members led by KRRS president Badagalpura Nagendra sought coverage of crop insurance be extended to all agricultural produce and not restricted to notified crops. Besides, the insurance policy should be tweaked so as to consider a village as a unit for assessing crop damage rather than a wider geographical area.

The farmers expressed their ire that financial institutions like banks were adjusting crop insurance and compensation awarded to them against their loan arrears and wanted the two to be delinked. Other demands included announcement of State Advisory Price (SAP) for sugarcane, revocation of amendment to the land reforms act introduced by the previous BJP government in the State, easing the process of securing compensation due to crop loss caused by wildlife etc.

Mr. Nagendra said though it has been more than a year since the Congress came to power in the State, its policies were a continuation of the previous BJP government and accused it of pursuing anti-farmers policies. Besides, the various departments were steeped in corruption and the government has turned a blind eye to them, he added.

