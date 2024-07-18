GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers hold demonstration in support of their demands

Published - July 18, 2024 09:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers belonging to KRRS staged a demonstration in Mysuru on Thursday in support of their demands.

Farmers belonging to KRRS staged a demonstration in Mysuru on Thursday in support of their demands. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) staged a demonstration at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the city on Thursday in support of their various demands pertaining to crop insurance, revocation of land reforms act etc.

The members led by KRRS president Badagalpura Nagendra sought coverage of crop insurance be extended to all agricultural produce and not restricted to notified crops. Besides, the insurance policy should be tweaked so as to consider a village as a unit for assessing crop damage rather than a wider geographical area.

The farmers expressed their ire that financial institutions like banks were adjusting crop insurance and compensation awarded to them against their loan arrears and wanted the two to be delinked. Other demands included announcement of State Advisory Price (SAP) for sugarcane, revocation of amendment to the land reforms act introduced by the previous BJP government in the State, easing the process of securing compensation due to crop loss caused by wildlife etc.

Mr. Nagendra said though it has been more than a year since the Congress came to power in the State, its policies were a continuation of the previous BJP government and accused it of pursuing anti-farmers policies. Besides, the various departments were steeped in corruption and the government has turned a blind eye to them, he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.