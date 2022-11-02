Farmers hold broom protest 

Farmers seeking higher Fair and Remunerative Prie (FRP) for sugarcane staged a broom protest in front of the DC’s office in Mysuru on Wednesday. They raised slogans against the district in-charge Minister S.T.Somashekar for refusing to meet the agitating farmers and accused him of being a ‘’slave’’ to the sugar mill owners. The farmers are agitating since the last few days across the State seeking a higher FRP on the grounds that the cultivation cost has increased.