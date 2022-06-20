Farmers hold a unique demonstration to demand minimum support price

Farmers staging a unique demonstration near Mahatma Gandhi’s bust in front of the Law Court complex in Mysuru on Monday demanding a legislation guaranteeing minimum support price for farm produce. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Farmers held a unique demonstration near Mahatma Gandhi’s bust in front of Law Court complex in Mysuru on Monday to draw Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention to their demand for a piece of legislation guaranteeing minimum support price for farm produce.

They gathered near Mahatma Gandhi’s bust under aegis of Federation of Farmers’ Association of Karnataka with a variety of vegetables and other farm produce. Under the leadership of federation president Kurubur Shanthakumar, the farmers offered to sell the farm produce at minimum support price.

They had arranged coconuts, brinjals, bottle gourd, ragi, jaggery and a variety of other items to be sold at minimum support price. The protesting farmers also held placards criticising the Centre for betraying the farmers of the country by not bringing in the legislation assuring minimum support price for farm produce as demanded by them.

The farmers also shouted slogans against the government. Mr. Shanthakumar said the demonstration had been held to draw Mr. Modi’s attention to the woes of the farmers.

Mr. Modi will be in Mysuru to participate in a slew of programmes including the International Day of Yoga scheduled to be held at Mysuru palace on Tuesday.