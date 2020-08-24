Farmers have lost crops on over 43,000 hectares in Belagavi alone

This year’s loss is just 20% of the damage that was suffered in floods of 2019

While a complete survey of crop loss due to floods this year is yet to be made, farmers in Belagavi district alone are likely to lose crops in over 43,000 hectares of land. This estimate was revealed by a survey, based on a statistical model.

This year’s loss is just 20% of the damage that was suffered in the floods of 2019. The debilitating floods in July, August and September of last year damaged crops on 2.2 lakh hectares. The damaged crops include sugarcane on 17,877 hectares, green gram on 8,500 hectares, maize on 6,043 hectares, paddy on 3,014 hectares, soya on 1,710 hectares, sunflower on 490 hectares, and other crops like niger and minor millet on 177 hectares. Joint Director of Agriculture Shivanagouda Patil said a joint survey by officers of Revenue, Agriculture, Horticulture, and Sericulture departments will begin as soon as the waters subside. Modern technology tools like GPS and GIS will be used, he said.

According to officers, the initial estimates are done by matching area under cultivation with the cultivable land in villages affected by floods. “This is a table-top assessment. It is done to help us prepare for the actual, on the ground survey. It also helps the State government to take a fair idea of the quantum of the calamity,” a senior officer said.

Due to early rains in May and June and return of farm labourers to villages from cities during and after lockdown, farmers surpassed cultivation targets. A total 6.8 lakh hectares were cultivated as against the target of six lakh hectares. The crops include sugacane, paddy, soya, millet, niger, sunflower, maize, and others.

Rainfall in the district completed its annual quota in the first eight months. The district received 1,700 mm of rainfall till August 20, which is slightly more than the aggregated annual rainfall of 1,640 mm, officers said. Added to the problem was the release of waters from 11 reservoirs in Maharashtra into the Krishna and its six tributaries in Belagavi district. The release has been around 15 lakh cusecs over 45 days, officers said.

Unkept promise

Farmers’ leaders complained that the State government has not properly compensated those who lost crops last year. “Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa promised us that the State government would add to the compensation released as under NDRF and calamity relief norms. But he did not keep his word. We have got only the relief amount fixed as per the NDRF and calamity norms,” said Jayashree Gurannanavar, a Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader. According to her, the amount is small and does not help farmers recover their losses.