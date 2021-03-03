Farmers’ groups readying for maha panchayat

Hassan

03 March 2021 22:36 IST

Farmers’ organisations of Shivamogga district are gearing up for a maha panchayat to be held in Shivamogga on March 20. Rakesh Tikayat and others, who are leading the farmers’ struggle in Delhhi, will be participating in the event.

A preliminary meeting was held in Sagar on Wednesday. Former MLA Madhu Bangarappa, Raitha Sangha leaders K.T. Gangadhar, H.R. Basavarajappa and others participated in the meeting and discussed the preparations.

Mr. Madhu Bangarappa, speaking to presspersons on the occasion, said all those who consume products grown by farmers should support the farmers’ struggle. The Centre and State government had passed farm bills without a debate. “Strong protests across the country are essential to teach a lesson to those in power. Shivamogga is a land of struggles. Many stalwarts have led many movements in this land. And, now Shivamogga will hold the first maha Ppnchayat of the State”, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr..Basavarajappatook serious exception to the way the Centre handled the farmers’ protests. “The Prime Minister had not responded to the demands raised by the farmers. It shows the Centre is clearly in the hands of corporates, who are expecting the benefits from the farm laws”, he said.

Mr. Gangadharsaid the State government had amended the Land Reforms Act to help the rich and powerful. Both the Centre and State wanted to help corporate companies, which could easily take over food production.

Leaders of other organisations also took part in the meeting. They resolved to involve thousands of farmers from all taluks of the district and outside in the maha panchayat.