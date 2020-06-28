Farmers’ groups meet Yediyurappa over amending Land Reforms Act

Bengaluru

28 June 2020 22:37 IST

The government’s lack of response over the fears expressed on the misuse of farm land after the amendment to the Land Reforms Act, 1962, is a cause for concern, a delegation of farmers’ groups has told Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Fears have been expressed that the amendment will help industries and the real estate sector, and that the government has not taken any stand in favour of farmers, representatives of Bharatiya Kisan Sangha, Swadesi Jagaran Manch, and Krishi Prayog Parivar told the Chief Minister during a meeting with him.

A press release stated that it was difficult to understand why the government headed by Mr. Yediyurappa, who had fought for the rights of farmers and farm labourers throughout his life, had taken a decision to amend the Land Reforms Act without taking farmers into confidence. The delegation said a committee of subject matter experts should be constituted and its opinion sought on the matter before deciding on the amendment.

The three organisations further said that the government should introduce a lock-in period of eight years for those buying from farmers now and the land-holding limit should be restricted to 54 acres, like in the past. The farmers selling land should be made aware of the purpose for which the land is being bought, and the government should restrict transactions of irrigated land for industrial purposes, the delegation said.