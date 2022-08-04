Farmers getting relief for crop loss within a month: Ashok

Minister for Revenue R Ashok inspecting a damaged road in rain-affected K.R. Pet taluk in Mandya district on Thursday. Ministers Gopalaiah and Narayana Gowda accompanied him. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

August 04, 2022 20:16 IST

Reforms brought in the Revenue Dep. for the purpose, says Minister

Minister for Revenue R. Ashok on Thursday said that compensation for the crop loss suffered by the farmers due to excessive rains/floods was now being disbursed within a month.

A new software has been adopted in the Revenue Department and a new policy has also been introduced that facilitates early payment of compensation after carrying out a faster survey of the extent of loss, he. said in Mandya.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the rain-affected villages in K.R. Pet taluk, Mr. Ashok, who was accompanied by Minister in charge of Mandya district K. Gopalaiah and Minister for Sericulture and K.R. Pet MLA Narayana Gowda, said compensation for the crop loss is now being paid within one month of the assessment. So far, nearly ₹2,000 crore has been credited into the farmers’ accounts as compensation for the crop loss.

Widespread damage in Mandya

Mr. Ashok said 30 houses have been completely damaged and 176 were partially damaged in Mandya district due to heavy rains. As many as 46 heads of livestock have died. Standing crop in 168 hectares, horticulture crops in 32 acres, 85 km of roads, 37 bridges, nine school buildings, and 319 electric poles were damaged.

Five lakes in Mandya, three lakes in Maddur, one lake in Nagamangala and five lakes in K.R. Pet have breached. Steps have been taken to strengthen these lakes and prevent further breaching of waterbodies..

Mr. Ashok said 14 districts have been declared “flood-affected” in the State and 115 taluks have been identified as “flood-hit” based on the situation assessed from June till August 4. So far, 64 people have died. Among the fatalities, 16 died in lightning strikes, four after trees collapsed on them, and 15 died in house collapse. Nineteen people died after getting caught in floods and nine died in the incidents of landslips. One person died due to electrocution.

In the State, 608 houses were fully damaged while 2,445 houses were badly damaged. As many as 15,074 houses were partially damaged. In total, 8,057 people were shifted from the unsafe zones and relief camps have been opened wherever they were necessary.

Mr. Ashok said 6,933 rain-affected people have taken shelter in various relief camps and they were being served with quality food. Eggs were also being served to them.

The Minister said the crop loss compensation has been hiked acting on the suggestions from the farmers.

Deputy Commissioner S. Aswathi was present.