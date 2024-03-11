GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers from Hangala village demand capture and relocation of wild elephant

March 11, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers from Hangala village protesting in Bandipur seeking the capture and relocation of an elephant, on Sunday.

Farmers from Hangala village protesting in Bandipur seeking the capture and relocation of an elephant, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Scores of farmers from Hangala village staged a demonstration at the Bandipur reception counter on Sunday seeking capture and relocation of a wild elephant raiding their crop.

The farmers got embroiled in an argument with the field staff of the Forest Department over the perceived indifference of the officials.

The farmers were agitating on an issue that affected them the most even as the Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre was discussing human-wildlife conflict at the Inter State Coordination Committee meeting of representatives from Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. “We are practically affected by the issue while the officials are engaged in discussions,” remarked the farmers.

The villagers rued that there was no problem all these years but after the installation of rail barricade at some places, the elephants had started taking a detour to find their way in the village. “There was only one elephant which is tormenting us and it should be captured and relocated,” they said.

Later in the afternoon, the Minister met the farmers and assured them of action within 24 hours. Mr. Khandre instructed the PCCF Wildlife Subhash Malkehde to commence the operation on Monday itself to provide relief to the farmers.

