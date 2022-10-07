Farmers flay agricultural policies of Centre, State

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU  
October 07, 2022 18:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The agricultural policies of the State and the Centre came under flak from the Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha at the 2 nd district-level conference held in the city on Friday.

H.R. Naveen Kumar, Joint Secretary of the State body who inaugurated the conference, said the Centre was pro-corporate and was not keen on recovering outstanding loans due from the industrialists as much as the recovery of outstanding farm loans. This underlined the anti-farmer policies of the government, he said.

Mr. Kumar criticised the Modi Government for its failure to implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee on Agriculture though it had promised to do the same before elections. The farmers have been duped by the government on the issue as it has backtracked on its implementation, he alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only did the Modi government renege on the promise but it introduced a set of farm laws against which there was a nation-wide agitation that led to its withdrawal. Now fresh attempts are being made to reintroduce the farm laws, Mr. Naveen Kumar added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Earlier, the farmers took out a procession from Ramaswamy Circle to Buddha Vihar. CITU district secretary Jayaram, Prantha Raitha Sangha District vice-president K .Basavaraj, district unit secretary Jagadish Surya and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app