Farmers flay agricultural policies of Centre, State

The agricultural policies of the State and the Centre came under flak from the Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha at the 2 nd district-level conference held in the city on Friday.

H.R. Naveen Kumar, Joint Secretary of the State body who inaugurated the conference, said the Centre was pro-corporate and was not keen on recovering outstanding loans due from the industrialists as much as the recovery of outstanding farm loans. This underlined the anti-farmer policies of the government, he said.

Mr. Kumar criticised the Modi Government for its failure to implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee on Agriculture though it had promised to do the same before elections. The farmers have been duped by the government on the issue as it has backtracked on its implementation, he alleged.

Not only did the Modi government renege on the promise but it introduced a set of farm laws against which there was a nation-wide agitation that led to its withdrawal. Now fresh attempts are being made to reintroduce the farm laws, Mr. Naveen Kumar added.

Earlier, the farmers took out a procession from Ramaswamy Circle to Buddha Vihar. CITU district secretary Jayaram, Prantha Raitha Sangha District vice-president K .Basavaraj, district unit secretary Jagadish Surya and others were present.