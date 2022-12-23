Farmers felicitated for innovative farming on the occasion of National Farmers Day

December 23, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MYSURU

As many as 13 farmers known for innovative farming were felicitated to mark National Farmers Day organised by Extension Education Uni, Organic Farming Research Station and Institute of Agriculture Technology at Organic Farming Research Station at Naganahalli on Friday.

The theme of the National Farmers Day was ‘’Igniting Young Minds by Innovative Farmers’’ and the 13 farmers were selected for their contribution to the field of agriculture and out-of-the-box thinking.

Mr. G.H.Yogesh, Deputy Director of District Agricultural Training Centre said all those felicitated had either adopted integrated farming system or had switched to organic farming to avoid the use of chemicals and fertilizers.

One of the farmers who was felicitated was Mr. Shankaregowda, an organic and progressive farmer from Devagalli in Mysuru taluk. He said that crop diversification will help augment the income of the farmers. It was not enough for farmers to merely grow crops but they should also tap the market and establish linkages with consumers, he added.

Mr. Shankaregowda said if multiple cropping system was adopted by the farmers, they will be insured against price collapse of any one crop. Similarly, he stressed the importance of value addition besides creating a consumer network so as to cater to their requirements, said Mr. Shankaregowda.

Mr. Yogesh said the cost of cultivation has increased and if it could be reduced coupled with value addition to the crop, the farmers income can be augmented. Mr. Amshi Prasanna, senior journalist, inaugurated the programme and Mr. Mahanteshppa, retired joint director of agriculture was also present.

In the National Farmers Day programme held at Chamarajanagar, CADA chairman Nijagunaraju said that farmers were the backbone of the nation and agricultural activity does not stop under any circumstances though industrial activity could be affected due to various causes. ‘’Farmers feed the nation and hence the State and the Centre should extend all facilities and benefits to them,’’ he added.

Mr. Nijagunaraju also stressed the need for an ideal market system to enable the farmers to sell the agricultural produce without incurring loss. The CADA chairman also underlined the importance of crop diversity and multi-cropping system to avoid financial loss due to crop loss.

Mr. Hanur Prakash, representing the farmers said that the present agricultural system of using chemicals and fertilizers was rendering the earth toxic and underlined the importance of shifting to millet cultivation. This will not only reduce the dependence on chemicals and fertilizers but will also ensure water conservation, he added. A few other farmers including Annagalli Basavaraju and others underlined the importance of going organic or natural farming to reduce injecting chemicals to soil. A similar programme was also conducted in Mandya.