Farmers end protest in Bheemarayanagudi as govt. directs officials to release 2.75 tmcft of water into canals

January 07, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Yadgir

A 21-day-long protest by farmers outside the administrative office of the Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Limited (KBJNL) at Bheemarayanagudi in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district demanding release of water into Narayanpur Left Branch Canal from Basavasagar Reservoir in Narayanpur to save standing chilli crop came to an end on Sunday after a decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday in Bengaluru.

The officials have been directed to release 2.75 tmcft of water into the canals.

Hundreds of farmers began their protest on December 18 last year when they feared loss as there was no water in the canal for their standing chilli crop which was then in flowering stage.

As part of their protest, the farmers called for Shahapur Bandh on December 25 and they tried to draw the attention of the government and continued their protest.

District in-charge Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur also met the protesting farmers and requested that they drop their protest.

Having no choice except to get water for their crop, the farmers continued their protest. Then, Mr. Darshnapur visited the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister personally with the farmers demands and put pressure on them to solve the issue.

“Considering the seriousness of the problem, Mr. Shivakumar held a meeting on Saturday and took the decision to release 2.75 tmcft of water into canals and directed the officials of KBJNL to take steps immediately as the government is with the farmers. And, I have requested the farmers to withdraw the protest,” Mr. Darshanapur told The Hindu over phone from Bengaluru.

The farmers expressed happiness after the government’s decision and withdrew the protest. “We must express our gratitude to the government for attending to our problem and agreeing to release water to save the major chilli crop. We also extend gratitude to Mr. Darshanapur, leaders of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, farmers and the district administration for their immense cooperation in solving the problem,” State convener of KRRS Mallikarjun Satyampet has said.

