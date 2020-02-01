Farmers end indefinite hunger strike

The indefinite hunger strike by the farmers to press for their various demands was withdrawn on Saturday, the fourth day, following specific assurances by the district administration.

Led by Veeresh Sobaradmath Swami of the Raitha Sena, Karnataka, the farmers had begun the indefinite dharna on Monday.

However, they converted it into a indefinite hunger strike on Wednesday after the State government failed to respond positively to their demands.

The agitation had become a matter of concern for the district administration after the condition of two of the farmers had deteriorated on on Friday and their attempts to get them to hospital had failed.

On Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Deepa Cholan held another round of discussion with the farmers and convinced them to withdraw the fast. After convincing them to withdraw the agitation, she offered them tender coconuts to end their fast and promised them that the district administration would always stand with the farmers.

Ms. Cholan told presspersons at the protest site that already a groundnut procurement centre had been set up on Saturday and the farmers’ registration had begun.

The government had promised to set up another procurement centre for bengal gram soon, she said.

On the farmers’ other demands pertaining to announcement of MSP for nine other crops, she said their demands had been conveyed to the government and there had been a positive response.

Veeresh Sobaradmath Swami told presspersons that they wanted to meet the Vice President seeking early gazette notification on Mahadayi verdict and accordingly sought time.

Clarifying that they had withdrawn the protest following specific assurances by the administration, he said they would be forced to intensify the agitation if there was any lethargy in meeting their demands.

Meanwhile, Ms. Cholan said that she had communicated to the Office of the Vice President about the farmers’ intention to meet the Vice President and that was consequent to approval.