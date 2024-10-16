Farmers displaced by dam project to launch indefinite protest on October 21

Malenadu Raitha Horata Samiti has decided to launch an indefinite protest in front of the office of the Assistant Commissioner in Sagar on October 21, demanding relief for people displaced due to Sharavathi, Chakra, Varahi, Savehaklu, Tunga, and Bhadra river projects.

Samiti president Ti. Na. Srinivas, in a press conference in Shivamogga on Wednesday, said that the protest would not be called off until the demands were fulfilled. “All political parties have failed in providing relief for people displaced by the dam projects. We have not got lands granted in lieu of lands submerged for the projects even after long struggle spanning over decades,” he said.

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa took out a march from Ayanur to Shivamogga on the same issue two years ago, when he was in the opposition. Congress party leaders had assured the farmers of resolving the issue soon after coming to power. “However, both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar have not understood the issue properly. Similarly, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and other BJP leaders have also forgotten the issue after promising to the farmers to resolve the issue at the Central government level,” he stated.

Dinesh Sirivala, district president of Raitha Sangha (founded by H. Ganapathiyappa), urged the State government to issue title deeds to people displaced due to dam projects immediately. “The affected people have spent decades listening to false promises of elected representatives. We will not withdraw our protest until our demands are fulfilled,” he told the media.

Hundreds of farmers, religious persons, and politicians will take part in the protest. The participants will take out a march from Ganapati Temple to the Assistant Commissioner’s office on the day and launch the protest, he added.

