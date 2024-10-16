GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers displaced by dam project to launch indefinite protest on October 21

Published - October 16, 2024 08:05 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Malenadu Raitha Horata Samiti has decided to launch an indefinite protest in front of the office of the Assistant Commissioner in Sagar on October 21, demanding relief for people displaced due to Sharavathi, Chakra, Varahi, Savehaklu, Tunga, and Bhadra river projects.

Samiti president Ti. Na. Srinivas, in a press conference in Shivamogga on Wednesday, said that the protest would not be called off until the demands were fulfilled. “All political parties have failed in providing relief for people displaced by the dam projects. We have not got lands granted in lieu of lands submerged for the projects even after long struggle spanning over decades,” he said.

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa took out a march from Ayanur to Shivamogga on the same issue two years ago, when he was in the opposition. Congress party leaders had assured the farmers of resolving the issue soon after coming to power. “However, both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar have not understood the issue properly. Similarly, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and other BJP leaders have also forgotten the issue after promising to the farmers to resolve the issue at the Central government level,” he stated.

Dinesh Sirivala, district president of Raitha Sangha (founded by H. Ganapathiyappa), urged the State government to issue title deeds to people displaced due to dam projects immediately. “The affected people have spent decades listening to false promises of elected representatives. We will not withdraw our protest until our demands are fulfilled,” he told the media.

Hundreds of farmers, religious persons, and politicians will take part in the protest. The participants will take out a march from Ganapati Temple to the Assistant Commissioner’s office on the day and launch the protest, he added.

Published - October 16, 2024 08:05 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.