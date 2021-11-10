Farmers’ demand

Mysuru

10 November 2021 20:22 IST

Farmers belonging to Akhila Karnataka Kabbu Belegarara Sangha urged the government to initiate the paddy procurement process by the first week of December.

The Sangha leaders who addressed a media conference here on Wednesday said that paddy, ragi and maize procurement should receive priority and should commence by the first week of December and the payment to the farmers should be completed within a fortnight after the procurement.

They said incessant rains in the region had resulted in crop loss especially ginger and horticultural produce and hence the government should announce compensation to help the farmers tide over the financial crisis. The farmers also urged the government to intervene and help in reopening the Sri Rama Sugarcane Factory and also increase the sugarcane procurement rate.

Advertising

Advertising