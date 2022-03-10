Farmers demand statutory guarantee on MSP for agricultural produce

Want State Govt. to repeal amendments to Land Reforms Act

Reiterating the continuation of their struggle to secure the interests of farmers, the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene have urged the Government to repeal the amendments to the Land Reforms Act in the State.

The KRRS and Hasiru Sene have also sought a law ensuring statutory guarantee for Minimum Support Price on agricultural produce.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, Badagalpura Nagendra, President, KRRS, said the year-long struggle at the national level forced the Centre to repeal the three contentious farm laws. But the State Government has refused to climb-down on its stance on withdrawing the amendments to the Land Reforms Act, which, the farmers said, was inimical to the agricultural sector in the long run. Similarly, the amendments to the APMC Act should also be withdrawn, he added.

The amendments to the Land Reforms Act facilitates the purchase of farm land by anyone even without agricultural background; eases the purchase of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes and both the KRRS and Hasiru Sene have argued that it will ring the death knell to farmers with small landholdings. Similarly, the ban on cow slaughter was also anti-farmer in nature and hence should be repealed, they added.

Mr. Nagendra said the KRRS and Hasiru Sene in association with other likeminded political parties will convene a convention in Bengaluru on March 22 and 23 under the banner of Samyukta Horata Karnataka. Issues related to agriculture, farmers, workers, women, students and Dalits will be discussed in the convention so as to arrive at the next course of action to secure the future of the vulnerable sections of the society.

He said the State should procure agricultural produce without stipulating any maximum limit directly from farmers and ensure that they reach the consumers directly. It is not enough for the State to procure the agricultural produce but it should be linked to PDS and strengthen last mile delivery system, he added.

The farmers highlighted various issues plaguing agricultural sector including a few policies that were not fine tuned to meet the demands or the requirements of the agricultural community. Mr.Nagendra said the arrears due to the farmers by way of crop insurance should be released immediately.

The KRRS and Hasiru Sene leaders also came down heavily on the Government for its proposed decision to sell gomala land to private parties. .Jagadish Surya of the CPI(M) which is associated with Samyukta Horata Karnataka, said the move is fraught with danger as public land will be entrusted to private parties for financial gains.