ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers demand revocation of decades-old waqf notices

Published - November 12, 2024 09:21 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers held a meeting in a dargah in Athani to demand withdrawal of notices issued and revocation of mutations done by successive governments in their land records owing to allegations of encroachments of waqf properties.

ADVERTISEMENT

They passed a resolution to hold a State-wide agitation if the claims by the waqf board, entered in column 11 of their Record of rights, tenancy and crops (RTCs), were not removed in two weeks. They demanded that the Congress government withdraw notices issued by earlier governments and undo the mutations carried out by various governments over the years.

BJP leader and advocate Sampath Kumar Shetti, who addressed the farmers, said that starting from 2018, around 500 acres of farm land in Athani and Kagwad taluks were claimed by the waqf board. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that only those notices issued after the Congress came to power will be withdrawn and mutations undone. What about similar steps taken in the past? Who should give them justice?’‘ he said. He said that several farmers who had received notices were Muslims and Jains.

He said in most cases, officials were not following directions of the High Court to withdraw notices and revert mutations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In Bailhongal, BJP and Bharatiya kisan sangh members held a protest against the waqf board.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US