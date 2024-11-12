Farmers demand revocation of decades-old waqf notices

Farmers held a meeting in a dargah in Athani to demand withdrawal of notices issued and revocation of mutations done by successive governments in their land records owing to allegations of encroachments of waqf properties.

They passed a resolution to hold a State-wide agitation if the claims by the waqf board, entered in column 11 of their Record of rights, tenancy and crops (RTCs), were not removed in two weeks. They demanded that the Congress government withdraw notices issued by earlier governments and undo the mutations carried out by various governments over the years.

BJP leader and advocate Sampath Kumar Shetti, who addressed the farmers, said that starting from 2018, around 500 acres of farm land in Athani and Kagwad taluks were claimed by the waqf board. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that only those notices issued after the Congress came to power will be withdrawn and mutations undone. What about similar steps taken in the past? Who should give them justice?’‘ he said. He said that several farmers who had received notices were Muslims and Jains.

He said in most cases, officials were not following directions of the High Court to withdraw notices and revert mutations.

In Bailhongal, BJP and Bharatiya kisan sangh members held a protest against the waqf board.