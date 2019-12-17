Farmers demand paddy procurement centres

Traffic was affected on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway here for a while on Monday after members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (original faction) staged a protest demanding establishment of paddy procurement centres across the district.

They also urged the State government to revive Mysore Sugar Company Ltd. (Mysugar) in the town and the Pandavapura Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane (PSSK) in the district.

Traffic blocked

The agitators sat on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, blocked traffic, and raised slogans against the elected representatives for their failure in solving farmers’ issues.