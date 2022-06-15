Farmers demand MSP ahead of PM’s visit

Sugarcane Growers’ Association takes objection to banks seeking farmers’ CIBIL score for disbursing loans

The State Sugarcane Growers Association on Wednesday sought a law that guarantees minimum support price (MSP) to farmers’ produce.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised before coming to power that he would implement Dr. Swaminathan Committee report on coming to power besides promising to double farmers’ income by 2022. The promises have not been fulfilled but at least the Centre can formulate the legislation that assures suitable price to the farmers,” Association President Kurubur Shanthakumar told reporters here.

Mr. Shanthkumar said banks were asking farmers to provide their CIBIL score for disbursing loans at a time when farmers are in distress over crop losses due to excess rains and other calamities. “How is it possible for them to clear the loans in time when farming has become uncertain,” he asked.

The Association has threatened to hold a demonstration in front of the RBI office in Bengaluru if policies that are “detrimental” for farmers’ welfare were not dropped and demanded “farmer-friendly” policies.

He also sought to know why the crop insurance amount haven’t been disbursed to farmers even as about ₹200 crore relief was pending. The companies were now asking farmers to pay the premium amount for the next crop insurance. This policy also needs to be modified, he demanded.

Mr. Shanthkumar also sought ₹3,500 a tonne for sugarcane in Karnataka as being done in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Shanthkumar said June 20 will be observed as “Raitha Kayaka Dina” to draw the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting Mysuru on June 20, to the need for implementing MSP to farmers’ produce.