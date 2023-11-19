HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers demand higher prices for sugarcane in the wake of drought, reduced yield

Low production has led to losses, they say and add that they should be made shareholders in factories for profits

November 19, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene leaders have submitted a memorandum to the State government demanding that it ensures that all the factories pay at least ₹4,000 per tonne of sugarcane supplied.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene leaders have submitted a memorandum to the State government demanding that it ensures that all the factories pay at least ₹4,000 per tonne of sugarcane supplied. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Farmers associations have demanded that sugar factories pay higher prices for sugarcane due to the drought and reduced yield this year.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene leaders submitted a memorandum to the State government demanding that it ensures that all the factories pay at least ₹4,000 per tonne of sugarcane supplied.

Bheemasheppa Durgannanavar and other leaders have urged the State government to ensure that the factories pay at least ₹4,000 per tonne of sugarcane.

“The Union government has fixed a fair and remunerative price for sugarcane at ₹3,150 per tonne, which is 3.3% more than the price announced last year. However, this is not enough. Farmers will need at least ₹4,000 per tonne of sugarcane to tide over the losses suffered by them due to drought,” he said.

“Some factories like Satish Sugars have announced a procurement price of ₹3,000 per tonne, which is less than the fair and remunerative price. Sugar is likely to fetch higher prices as sugarcane production is low. Factories should hence pay higher prices for sugarcane,” he said.

Some other leaders argue that sugar factories should treat farmers as shareholders and share their profits with them.

“All factories are now buying sugarcane in bulk, as raw material. Post the purchase, the relationship between the farmers and the factories ceases. The farmers do not get any more money even if the factories make higher profits. We want this system to change. Farmers should get a part of the profits in all the products manufactured by the factories,” Krishik Samaj leader Sidagouda Modagi said.

Factories have diversified into various products now. They are making ethanol, bio-fertilizers, electricity, oxygen and other gases, apart from traditional products such as sugar, molasses and bagasse.

All these activities bring money to the factory management. But the farmers do not get a percentage of the profits from the sales of such material. “We demand that the government tweak its policy to ensure that farmer are made shareholders in the sugarcane factories for profits,” he said.

“Farmers are already shareholding members of cooperative factories. But this does not happen in private companies. We need to change the law to see that farmers are treated as shareholders in private factories too,” he said.

He recognises the risks in such a situation. “Farmers are willing to share profits and losses of the factories, if they become shareholders. That is alright. Today, we have a situation where farmers do not get remunerative prices even if the factories make profits,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.