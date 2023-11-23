Farmers demand compensation for crops damaged due to residual discharge from cement plant in Kalaburagi

November 23, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha (KPRS) has demanded that district in-charge Minister Priyank Kharge intervene and help farmers residing around Rajashree Cement, part of Ultra Tech Cement Limited group of companies, get compensation for their crops damaged due to residual discharge from the cement factory in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district.

KPRS district president Sharanabasappa Mamshetty, addressing presspersons here on Thursday, said that around 28 acres of agriculture crop in Hanganahalli and Malkhed villages have been at the receiving end of the residual discharge from the cement plant.

A detailed joint survey was conducted by the then Assistant Commissioner, Sedam, and the Joint Director of Agriculture and the Pollution Control Board Officer who all submitted a report saying that the discharge of water from the factory has affected standing crop for nearly 3 km in the vicinity of the cement plant.

The Joint Director of Agriculture has in a report said that 19.28 acres of standing crops have been affected in Hanganahalli and Malkhed villages from 1983 to 2007 and estimated a crop loss of ₹9,67,075.

Besides crop damage, Mr. Mamshetty said, due to high pollution caused by the cement plant, villagers living in the vicinity are suffering from health hazards.

As per a report released by the Community Health Centre at Malkhed, in the last five years (from 2018 to 2023), 2,410 people have reported lung fibrosis, 2,140 skin diseases, 434 ENT-related diseases, 233 gastroenteritis, 212 breathlessness, 62 tuberculosis, 32 asthma and 61 residents have suffered heart-related issues.

Public representatives speak about farmers issues during elections but they fail to address them later, Mr. Mamshetty said and added that there is a nexus between political leaders and cement companies.

Mr. Mamshetty said that farmers from villages surrounding the cement plant will stage a protest and picket the factory. The Raitha Sangha will also picket the Deputy Commissioner’s office prior to the winter session of the State Legislature demanding that the district administration pay compensation for crops damaged due to residual discharge from the cement plant.

