Farmers decide to stage protest in Delhi for Mahadayi

December 18, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Seeking the implementation of the Mahadayi Kalasa Banduri Nala Project, farmers have decided to stage a protest in New Delhi in January next.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Monday, State president of the Raita Sena Karnataka Sri Viresh Sobaradmath Swami said that they have planned the protest to draw the attention of the Prime Minister to the project.

He said that farmers from 11 taluks of four districts, which are in the Malaprabha Command Area, will participate in the agitation. The agitation was launched on July 16 in 2015 and now, it has become inevitable for them to proceed to Delhi to highlight their long-pending demand.

Sobaradmath Swami said that they launched a letter campaign on December 16, under which letters are being sent to the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, the Water Resources Minister and 28 members of Parliament from Karnataka.

He demanded that the Union government should clear the hurdles that the project is facing by giving the requisite permissions.

He also said that getting the required permissions from the Centre is not a big issue for Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi and he should make honest efforts to get them.

The Kalasa Banduri Nala Agitation Committee will urge the Union government to facilitate the implementation of the project before the announcement of Lok Sabha elections.