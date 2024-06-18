Farmers’ convention in Shivamogga on June 24 to discuss agricultural issues

A farmers’ convention will be held at Shivamogga on June 24 to discuss a slew of issues pertaining to agriculture and resolve the crisis plaguing the farming sector.

Various State-level leaders will attend the convention and reiterate their demand for a policy to make Minimum Support Price for agricultural produce compulsory, apart from seeking a waiver on agricultural loans.

This was stated by State Sugarcane Cultivators Association president Kurubur Shanthakumar here on Tuesday. He told media persons that the convention will discuss the imperatives of bringing about a change in agricultural insurance to make it more farmer-friendly.

He said the reference unit area for computing crop loss should be the plot of the farmer concerned and not the entire hobli or gram panchayat. Besides, the insurance should cover every agricultural crop and not just those notified by the authorities, said Mr. Shanthakumar.

Likewise, the farmers want a revision of the NDRF yardstick for computing crop loss arising due to natural disasters. Mr. Shanthakumar said at present the NDRF yardstick does not benefit the farmers and hence, a revision will be sought to seek higher compensation.

The farmers will also discuss the long-pending demand for opening crop procurement centres at hobli levels and also seek an enhancement in procurement with Minimum Support Price. At present, only one-third of the produce was being procured and this should be enhanced to 45%, said Mr. Shanthakumar. Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi should intervene to concede the demands of the farmers, he added.

Mr. Shanthakumar said the banks should opt for a one-time settlement of outstanding dues and arrears and offer fresh agricultural loans to help farmers take up farming as the monsoon season has already set in. In case the banks fail to take the initiative, the farmers across the State will launch an agitation, warned Mr. Shanthakumar.

Calling for digitisation of financial transaction of sugar mills and sugarcane farmers, Mr. Shanthakumar said steps should be taken to provide details of sugar recovery per tonne of sugarcane crushed and the amount paid to the individual farmers from whom the crop was procured. There is already an APP which has been developed for the purpose and the government should issue directives to the sugar mills to opt for it to usher in greater transparency, said Mr. Shanthakumar.

He alleged that at present there was no clarity pertaining to the sugar recovery per tonne of sugarcane crushed in mills and the farmers were being denied what was due to them by the sugar mills.

The convention is also an effort to strengthen and widen the support base for the ongoing farmers agitation being held in different parts of north India under Samyukta Kisan Morcha. Office-bearers of the Sugarcane Cultivators’ Association were present.

