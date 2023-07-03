Farmers complain about inadequate sugarcane FRP

July 03, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MYSURU

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) has expressed disappointment over the inadequate Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) fixed by the Centre for sugarcane during the sugar season of 2023-24.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Monday, July 3, KRRS leader Badagalapura Nagendra said the Centre has increased the FRP by a mere ₹10 for every quintal from ₹305 to ₹315 for a quintal of sugarcane with a recovery rate of 10.25 per cent.

The FRP fixed by the Centre was grossly insufficient to cover up the cost of cultivation, he said, arguing that the farmers have been paid ₹585 for a quintal as per the M.S. Swaminathan Committee recommendations.

Besides, he said the sugar factories had failed to pay the additional ₹150 per tonne fixed by the State government last year towards ethanol and other by-products.

The sugar factories, which had moved the court against payment of the additional amount, should withdraw their petition from the court and clear the dues to the farmers, who were in financial difficulties, he said.

Badagalapura Nagendra also urged the State government to fix a State Advisory Price (SAP) over and above the FRB fixed by the Centre to facilitate the farmers to tide over the financial difficulties.

He regretted that the State government had discontinued the practice of fixing FRP seven years ago.

Contending that the recovery rate of sugarcane in southern Karnataka districts was showing less than 10 per cent while it was 11.5 to 12 per cent in northern Karnataka, Mr. Nagendra has sought for inclusion of a farmers’ representative into the panel of sugar department officials and expert that studies the recovery rate.