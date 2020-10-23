Farmers collect ₹ 5,019 and send it to Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund

YADGIR

23 October 2020 21:33 IST

Activists from Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha on Friday begged for alms and collected money from the general public in Raichur and sent it to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund through the Raichur Deputy Commissioner registering their strong displeasure against the Union government for not releasing relief funds to the State which has witnessed torrential rainfall and heavy floods, particularly in the Kalyan Karnataka region.

State honorary president of the sangha Chamaras Malipatil, who led the farmers in a march, begged for alms and collected money from the public from the Teen Kandil area to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Raichur.

He said that the Union government has become bankrupt and hence unable to attend to the grievances of the general public and farmers of the State, particularly those in the Kalyan Karnataka Region which had faced huge losses due to recent rain and floods.

Several hundreds of property and standing crops in several thousands of agriculture land have been destroyed in a natural disaster. However, the Union government has not released sufficient relief funds to be distributed among the victims.

“We have lost faith in the government in terms of compensation that has to be distributed to farmers and the public who have lost crops and property. Therefore, we decided to donate some money to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund and collected ₹ 5,019 by begging for alms. This amount has been sent to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund through the Raichur Deputy Commissioner,” Mr. Malipatil said.