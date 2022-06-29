Farmers celebrate Mannettina Amavasye with great reverence

Bullocks made of mud on sale at a market on account of Mannettina Amavasye in Yadgir on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mannettina Amavasye, which is considered a farmer festival, was celebrated across Yadgir district by the farming community.

Farmers brought bullocks made of mud and offered a special puja to them and kept them on the top of their roof.

“Farmers believe that they will get sufficient rainfall if they observe this amavasye. They clean and plough the land in the summer to sow seeds in the monsoon. The bullocks play an important role and help farmers in tilling land and growing crops. Thus, they treat them as god,” Mallikarjun Satyampet, a farmer leader and State convener of Rajya Raitha Sangh, said.

The farmers offer puja to every farming equipment before they use it for agriculture activities. But, here, they offer puja to bullocks made of mud, which they treat as live bullocks, to seek sufficient rainfall for their crops.

“We worship mud-made bullocks with great reverence as we offer puja to live bullocks which are the most useful for us and we feel happy in celebrating every festival that is connected to farmers,” he added.