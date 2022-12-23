Farmers celebrate Ellamavasya with fervour

December 23, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - YADGIR

The annual festival of the farming community, Yellu Amavasya or Ellamavasya, was celebrated with fervour across Yadgir district on Friday.

Farmers celebrate Yellu Amavasya to thank Mother Earth for a good yield.

Hundreds of farming families went to their agriculture fields and offered special puja to Mother Earth. They all prayed for better yield again and offered the special dish they prepared especially for the festival to Mother Earth.

Special vegetarian dishes using pulses and green leaves are prepared for the day, especially by farmers. Along with their family members and relatives, they invite farm workers to savour special delicacies, including bajje, pundi, chikki, palak, menthe, rajgiri, bartha, jowar roti, bajra (sajje) roti, holige and kadubu prepared from jowar and sajje.

“We celebrate the festival every year to thank Mother Earth. Farmers do not miss celebrating Yellu Amavasya. Farmers have a few festivals to thank Mother Earth, such as Kara Hunnime, Sankranti and Yellu Amavasya and all these are meant to thank either Mother Earth or crops or their bullocks. Farmers always respect Mother Earth and farming equipment by offering special pujas during these festivals,” Mallikarjun Gulgi, a farmer, said.

Urban dwellers, those who do not have agricultural land, also celebrated the festival by visiting farmland and offering puja. Others visited farmland of their friends and celebrated the festival with them.