Farmers can keep guns at home during elections after seeking police permission

July 11, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

Home Minister G. Parameshwara told the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that farmers need not deposit guns with their jurisdictional police stations and can seek exemptions by citing proper reasons in applications submitted to police stations during the elections.

In a reply to Ashok Rai (Congress) of Puttur constituency, Mr. Parameshwara said farmers can give in writing before the Exemption Committee of the police the necessity of keeping guns at home during elections. Action would be taken against officers concerned if they insist on mandatory deposit of guns during the elections, he said.

During the question hour, Mr. Rai said the farmers have been given guns to protect their crops from wild animals. But the State has been seeing regular elections every year and the farmers have to deposit guns in police stations by paying ₹200, citing the poll code. Farmers have been holding 11,200 guns in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district.

Mr. Rai said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner and Election Officer would issue a circular regularly during elections and direct farmers to deposit guns in police stations. Farmers have been facing financial difficulties caused by loss of crop due to wild animals such as ‘new generation’ monkeys. Farmers need guns to chase monkeys. The rule should be relaxed to allow farmers to keep guns at home during the elections, the Congress member said.