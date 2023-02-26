Farmers’ body to come out with manifesto ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls

February 26, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The Federation of Karnataka Farmers’ Associations and Karnataka State Sugarcane Farmers’ Association has announced on Sunday, February 26, that they will shortly come out with a farmers’ manifesto to protect the interests of the farmers, who are being wooed by the political parties in view of the approaching Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Sunday, Federation president Kurubur Shanthakumar, who also heads the State Sugarcane Farmers’ Association, said a call will be given to the farmers to support the political party that assures to implement the farmers’ manifesto.

The manifesto is expected to be released by March 10, Mr. Shanthakumar said before adding that the farmers’ body will create an awareness about the manifesto among the farmers as political parties had begun luring farmers with a number of promises ahead of the impending Assembly polls.

Mr. Shanthakumar criticised the Forest Department for arresting a farmer in Gundlupet in whose agricultural land a Tiger was found dead.

He said the farmers’ body will lay siege to the Forest Department’s office if the case booked against the farmer was not dropped. He wondered how would a farmer be responsible if its hair was found in his land.

Instead of protecting the lives of the farmers and their crops from attacks by wild animals, the Forest Department was finding fault with the farmers, whose lives and crops are at a threat from the wild animals, he argued.

Siege of DC’s office

A large number of farmers will lay siege to the Deputy Commissioners’ office in Mysuru on Tuesday, February 28 in protest against the government’s failure to act against sugar factories, which are yet to implement the ₹150 hike announced by the State Government for every tonne of sugarcane about two months ago.

Though the farmers managed to secure an increase of ₹150 in the price of sugarcane, whose Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP), had been fixed at ₹3,050 per tonne, many sugar factories had not implemented the same even two months after the State Government took the decision, he lamented.

He said the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which led a farmers’ protest in Delhi against the three farm bills, will be holding a national symposium in the national capital on March 7.

At the symposium, resolutions will be adopted seeking early implementation of the Centre’s promise to bring in a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP). The Meet will also oppose Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), which will affect indigenous industry, Mr. Shanthakumar said while recalling that BJP as well as RSS had opposed FDI when Congress was in the government.