Farmers’ body threatens State-wide stir if crop compensation is not paid in 20 days

The Federation of Karnataka Farmers’ Associations has threatened to launch a State-wide agitation if the government does not distribute in a just manner the crop compensation due to the farmers reeling under severe drought within the next 20 days.

Participating in a meeting of farmers in Mysuru on Saturday, federation president Kurubur Shanthakumar urged the government to introduce insurance to all the crops and provide relief to the farmers through the insurance if it was unable to provide fair compensation to the farmers losing crops due to drought and floods.

Mr. Shanthakumar pointed out that a large number of farmers had not cultivated any crops in the Cauvery command area after the State government issued directions against sowing after declaring a drought in the region due to poor rainfall. The farmers, who had not taken up sowing on account of the government’s instructions, had now been made ineligible for compensation, he rued blaming the State government of “double standards”.

The recent heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds had damaged cattle sheds, poultry farms, banana plantations, and vegetable crops in Mysuru district, he said and urged the Mysuru district administration to ensure the farmers suffering losses adequate compensation through Disaster Management Authority.

Mr. Shanthakumar also complained that the labourers, who had worked under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme had received their wages even after three months.

He sought action by the government against private finance agencies, which had deployed private recovery agents for forceful recovery of loans.

Also, the Federation has urged the government to prepare an action plan for the removal of silt from all the water bodies including lakes so that water is released to the agricultural fields. Work on the action plan should be taken up on a war footing, he said.

