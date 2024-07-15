Farmers’ body seeks judicial probe by sitting High Court judge into MUDA scam

Federation of State Farmers’ Association has urged the State government to order a judicial probe by a sitting High Court judge instead of a retired judge into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Monday, association president Kurubur Shanthakumar, who is also president of the State Sugarcane Growers’ Association, alleged that influential political leaders were involved in the MUDA scam.

MUDA property worth over ₹4,000 crore had been embezzled, he alleged, and recalled the memorandum submitted by their organisation to Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot in Bengaluru on July 6.

Though the State government has announced a judicial probe, headed by retired High Court judge P.N. Desai, Mr. Shanthakumar said there was a need for the judicial commission to be headed by a sitting High Court judge in view of the involvement of influential people’s representatives.

A judicial probe headed by a sitting High Court judge will also instill fear among the alleged perpetrators of the scam and influential leaders, who had played a role in the reported irregularities in the allotment of MUDA sites.

Mr. Shanthakumar said paddy farmers of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana were fearing a collapse in prices in view of the Centre’s decision to ban the export of rice.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non Political) is scheduled to hold a convention of its leaders in New Delhi on July 22 to chart out its future course of action.

A delegation of the leaders will call on the Union Ministers concerned and the Government of India’s representatives and seek a withdrawal of the ban imposed on the export of rice in view of the impact it will make on paddy farmers in different parts of south India.

The farmers martyrs’ day will be observed at Chickballapur on July 21, where farmers’ leaders from different parts of the State will gather.

Mr. Shanthakumar also said that a demonstration will be held outside the Bannari Amman sugar factory near here on July 18 to create awareness about the alleged cheating of farmers by the sugar factory.

The State Sugarcane Growers’ Association is not only demanding the farmers’ share out of the profits earned through sale of byproducts during the manufacture of sugar from sugarcane, but also the payment of an additional ₹150 per tonne of sugarcane announced by the State government.