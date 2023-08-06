Farmers’ body opposes release of water to T.N.; seeks release of water to irrigation canals

August 06, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MYSURU

Opposing the release of water from reservoirs in the Cauvery basin to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, the Federation of Karnataka State Farmers’ Association president Kurubur Shanthakumar has urged the State government to instead release water to irrigation canals to facilitate sowing of paddy in the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Shanthakumar alleged that the State government had begun releasing water to Tamil Nadu from Krishnaraja Sagar and Kabini reservoir in Cauvery basin. “The State was releasing water to Tamil Nadu sacrificing the interests of farmers of Karnataka, who are awaiting the release of water to irrigate paddy fields,” he said.

He recalled the padayatra undertaken by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar before the Assembly elections in support of the proposed construction of a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu. “But after coming to power, the interests of Karnataka farmers have been sacrificed in times of crisis,” he alleged.

During the last two to three years, hundreds of tmcft of water, in addition to the quantity stipulated by the courts, had been released to Tamil Nadu. The same water could have been stored at the planned Mekedatu reservoir and released to Tamil Nadu during crises, he said.

The government should immediately begin releasing water to the irrigation canals to facilitate sowing by farmers of Cauvery basin in Karnataka, he said.

Meanwhile, the rate of outflow from Kabini dam and KRS to the river was at the rate of about 5,000 cusecs and 5,306 cusecs, respectively, on Sunday morning. While the water level in KRS stood at 113.34 ft as against the maximum of 124.8 ft, the water level in Kabini was 2,282.74 ft (above sea level) as against the maximum of 2,284 ft (above seal level) on Sunday morning.

Sugarcane crop

He claimed that about 30 per cent of sugarcane farmers in the State were planning to give up the crop, upset over not only the failure of sugar factories to pay the additional ₹150 per tonne fixed by the State government last year, but also on account of the higher price paid for the produce by sugar factories of neighbouring districts.

Mr. Shanthakumar, who is also president of the Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers’ Association, said sugar factories in the districts neighbouring Mysuru and Chamarajanagar were paying ₹ 100 more per tonne to farmers.

Though farmers held a demonstration in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru on July 14 demanding release of water to irrigation canals and clearing last year’s dues by sugar mills, it had not yielded any result, he lamented.

He urged the government to ensure that sugar factories did not deduct even a paisa more than the agreed amount of ₹450 per tonne for cutting and transporting of sugarcane.

Mr. Shanthakumar also urged the State government to ensure that cotton farmers who had lost their crop were paid the insurance amount.