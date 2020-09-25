Farmers block roads as a mark of protest

Belagavi/Vijayapura

25 September 2020 18:54 IST

Members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha staged a protest by blocking traffic on some State Highways and Major District Roads in Belagavi district on Friday.

Farmers staged a protest blocking the Jatt-Jamboti State Highway in Khanapur and at some places in Yamakanamaradi and also Rural Belagavi.

They raised slogans against the Union government for the amendments to the APMC Act, Essential Commodities Act and the new contract farming rules. They also raised slogans against the State government stating that its amendments to the Karnataka Land reforms Act removed land ceilings and allowed corporate companies to buy land.

Advertising

Advertising

The leaders said that they would continue to agitate till the amendments were withdrawn. KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi said that the Congress expressed its support to the protest by farmers. However, the Congress would organise a another set of protests against these vital laws across the country and the State.

In Vijayapura, the police stopped the weekly farmers market on Solapur Road following the announcement by farmers organisations that they would block the Solapur-Vijayapura Road in protest against the farm bills. However, the police did not allow farmers to block the highway. The farmers submitted a memorandum to the government and dispersed.