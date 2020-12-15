Farmers block NH to express solidarity with Delhi protesters

Farmers of Shiraguppi village in Hubballi taluk blocked the national highway on Monday; (below) members of Raita Krishi Karmikara Sanghatane paying tributes to farmers who lost their lives during the Delhi protest.

HUBBALLI

15 December 2020 00:29 IST

They condemn the Prime Minister’s apathy towards genuine demands of farmers

Scores of farmers of Shiraguppi village in Hubballi taluk of Dharwad district blocked the national highway that passes through the village for some time on Monday, to express solidarity with farmers protesting in New Delhi seeking repeal of the three new farm laws.

The protesters first staged a demonstration in support of the farmers’ demand for repeal of the laws, condemning the Prime Minister’s apathy towards the genuine demands of farmers.

The farmers led by Shivanna Hubballi, Mahesh Pattar, Amrut Ijari, and others alleged that the Union government was least bothered about the plight of the farmers and was trying to hand over the farm sector on a platter to the corporate houses on the pretext of helping the farmers.

Advertising

Advertising

Dharna staged

Later, blocking the road and staging a dharna, the farmers said that although the farmers were protesting for the last 16 days in New Delhi, the Centre was still bent on helping the corporate houses. If the Union government was really concerned about farmers, it should first implement the recommendations of the Dr. Swaminathan committee on farm issues. If the government failed to respond to the demands, then the farmers would be forced to intensify the agitation, they said.

Meanwhile, at Dharwad APMC yard, floral tributes were paid to farmers who passed away during the Delhi protest. District president of Raitha Krishi Karmikara Sanghatane (RKS) Laxman Jadagannavar said the farmers’ agitation from November 26 had intensified now and so far, 15 farmers had lost their lives fighting for the cause.

“However, the government is still adamant even as the farmers are agitating braving the cold weather of Delhi. The government, which should have been the voice of the farmers, is trying to suppress their voice by using force against them and is trying to paint a wrong picture of the protesters. But the farmers’ protest will continue till the withdrawal of the anti-farmer laws,” he said. District secretary of RKS Sharanu Gonawar, Hanumesh Huded, Siddappa Garagad, and others were present.