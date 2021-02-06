Farmers block highways protesting against farm laws

Traffic diverted; protest peaceful

Farmers gathered in large numbers and blocked the highways leading out of Mysuru to Bengaluru and Nanjangud on Saturday to express solidarity with their brethren who had gathered on the outskirts of Delhi, demanding the repeal of the controversial farm laws.

Several farmers gathered at the junction of the Outer Ring Road and Mysuru-Bengaluru highway near Columbia Asia hospital under the leadership of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) leader Badagalapura Nagendra while another section of farmers turned up at the Outer Ring Road junction of Mysuru-Nanjangud road near the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) yard at Bandipalya.

Movement of traffic on both the highways was disrupted during the blockade. However, police said alternative routes had been provided for the vehicular traffic during the blockade, which started around noon.

The farmers sat on the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway, holding aloft placards against the “anti-farmer” policies of the Centre and shouting slogans against the BJP government at the Centre. Mr. Nagendra addressed the gathering before the police took them into custody and shifted them to CAR parade grounds.

Meanwhile, farmers descended on the Mysuru-Nanjangud highway with bullock carts, sheep and goats as part of the road blockade. The farmers led by Organizing Secretary of Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association Attahalli Devaraj and others were opposing not only the Central farm laws, but also the amended Karnataka Land Reforms Act 2020.

The farmers shouted slogans against the government while blocking the highway. Meanwhile, the farmers who had brought rice and other grains to cook on the highway, were stopped from using a LPG cylinder. Though the farmers said they would cook using firewood, the police refused them permission and took them into custody.

The farmers were all bundled into waiting buses and taken away to CAR grounds on the outskirts of the city, where they were all given lunch and released.