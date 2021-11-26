Farmers block highway in Mysuru, Mandya

Mysuru

26 November 2021 19:30 IST

The protest was in support of legal guarantee for MSP

Farmers belonging to various groups created road blockade at different places in the district on Friday in support of their demand for a legal backing for implementation of Minimum Support Price (MSP) by the Centre and withdrawal of the land reforms act and the APMC amendment act by the State.

Nearly 100 farmers sat on a dharna at the intersection of the Outer Ring Road and the Mysuru-Nanjangud highway creating a traffic jam and throwing vehicular movement out of gear for nearly 3 hours from around 11 a.m. The farmers also herded their livestock which were stationed on the highway to effectively check the movement of vehicles. Subsequently the vehicles were diverted till the blockade was lifted at around 2 p.m.

Another group of farmers assembled in large numbers and staged a similar demonstration near Srirangapatna. The demonstration and highway blockade was part of a nation-wide dharna called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organisation of various farmers’ groups to pressure the Centre to enact a law ensuring legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce.

Advertising

Advertising

Farmers’ leader Kurubur Shanthakumar addressed the farmers and said the Centre and the State should wake up from their slumber having realised the strength and the unity of the farmers. He said Friday marked the completion of one year since the protest against the three contentious farm laws (now repealed) by the Centre. Now the demand is to seek a law to ensure legal guarantee for the MSP.

Mr. Shanthakumar said farmers in Karnataka have also suffered crop loss due to excessive rains and the Government should fix a scientific method of assessing the loss and compensate the farmers. The price fixation by the NDRF and SDRF was nominal and did not cover the actual loss suffered by the farmers, he added.

The State Government also came under flak for its land reforms act and the amendments to the APMC act, which, the farmers feared, would facilitate the entry of multinationals and corporates to determine the pricing and cropping pattern.

Mr. Shanthakumar said farmers constituted 70 per cent of the country’s population and they were determined to safeguard their rights.

The farmers under the aegis of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene said all agricultural crops should be brought under the ambit of the MSP which, the KRRS said, should be conceived in a scientific manner. Calling upon the State Government to repeal the land reforms act, it said that the sale of agricultural or farm land has increased by 67 per cent ever since the amendment was introduced and has paved the way for the real estate mafia to gain a grip over agricultural land.