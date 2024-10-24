Farmers begin protest march to Linganamakki Dam from Sagar

Farmers staged a protest in Sagar demanding a grant of land for those displaced due to dam projects in Shivamogga district on Thursday began the protest march to Linganamakki dam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of farmers joined the protest march, raising slogans against the governments, seeking the rights over the land they had been cultivating and the grant of land for those who did not get alternative land.

The farmers began the protest in front of the office of Assistant Commissioner in Sagar on Monday, October 21. They resolved to march to the Linganmakki dam to intensify the protest. As per the plan, they would reach Kargal on Saturday, October 26 and picket the dam, for which hundreds of families parted with their land in the 1960s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the leaders of Raitha Sangha, founded by H. Ganapathiyappa and Malenadu Raitha Horata Samiti, had decided to “carry pickaxes and iron rods to raze the dam”, and to claim their lands back. However, following opposition from a section of protesters to carry equipment, they chose to march up to the dam.

On Thursday evening, they reached Talaguppa, covering 16 km. On Friday, the second day of the march, the protesters are expected to cover another 16 km to reach Kargal and are hoping to reach Linganmakki on Saturday, October 26.

Dinesh Shiravala, president of Raitha Sangha, said that the farmers decided to march to Linganmakki Dam as the government did not respond to the dharna in front of the Assistant Commissioner’s office in Sagar. “For six decades, the people have been fighting for their rights. The government’s negligence forced us to intensify the protest. We will not stop until our demands are fulfilled,” he said.

Ti. Na. Srinivas, convener of Malenadu Raitha Horata Samiti, said the people who gave up their land for Linganmakki Dam had been living without power supply. “While the people of the State are enjoying the benefits of the hydroelectric power project, the farmers who gave up their land are still in the dark. We will continue our protest until the people get justice,” he stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.