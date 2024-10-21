ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers begin indefinite protest in Sagar

Published - October 21, 2024 07:36 pm IST - Shivamogga

They demand land for people displaced by dam projects

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers displaced by dam projects in Sagar taluk began an indefinite protest on Monday, October 21, demanding the grant of land. Hundreds of farmers participated in the march on the streets before gathering at the office of the Assistant Commissioner’s office. They have resolved to stage a day-night indefinite protest.

Former Minister and senior Congress leader Kagodu Thimmappa marked the launch of the protest by blowing ‘kahale’, a trumpet. Former Minister Hartal Halappa, Sigandur Temple trustee Dharmappa, BJP district president T.D. Megharaj, Malenadu Raitha Horata Samiti president Ti. Na. Srinivas, Raitha Sangha leaders Shivanand Kugve, Dinesh Shiravala, and others led the march.

The protesters said that hundreds of families were displaced during the construction of Linganmakki, Chakre, Savehaklu, Tunga and Bhadra dams in Shivamogga districts. Many of them did not get alternative land to cultivate even after decades of struggle.

Those who were allotted land did not get rights over the land they had been cultivating. In many cases, the land being cultivated by displaced people has been termed forest land. They demanded that the government resolve the issues and ensure the farmers get the land they deserve.

