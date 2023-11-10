Farmers’ associations want leaders attending winter session to stay in villages, understand their problems

November 10, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Belagavi

Farmers’ associations want leaders attending winter session in Belagavi, starting December 4, to come and stay in villages and not hotels or government guest houses. These village stays will help the leaders realise the problems faced by villagers and farmers, particularly as they are hit by drought, they said.

“We have more than a thousand members who are willing to host the MLAs and MLCs. I think we can accommodate the 300 legislators. They need not go looking for hotels or guest houses in Belagavi, Dharwad, or even Hubballi,” said Choonappa Pujari, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader. He was among the leaders who submitted a memorandum to the government in this regard.

Belied hopes

He complained that every time, the winter session of the Assembly promises to discuss farmers’ issues, especially drought and flood control in the Krishna basin and non-payment of remunerative prices for sugarcane producers, but does not keep its promise. “We are tired of sending petitions to leaders in the government and the Opposition to speak about us. We thought that offering to host them in our houses may open their eyes to our problems,’‘ he said.

“We know that most of our legislators are from farming families, but they seem to have forgotten their roots. We just want to revive their memory,’‘ said Jayashree Gurannanavar, farmers’ leader.

Shivaleela Misale, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatan leader, recalled that her family had hosted some leaders in the past. “One of the Ministers had a liking for north Karnataka village cuisine. We sent him lunch baskets every day for the two-week long session. We are willing to host any leader of any party in our house for the session. In fact, each member of our Sanghatan will be able to host one or two leaders, if they wish to stay. I am sure the police will take care of their security needs,’‘ Ms. Misale said. The Sanghatan said it will send an appeal to the chairpersons of both the Houses to disseminate this request.

However, some leaders remain sceptical. Sidagouda Modagi, Krishik Samaj leader, said: “We have made such appeals in the past, but in vain,’‘ he said. “In fact, when the then Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy announced for the first time that the winter session would be held in Belagavi, we demanded the discussions be held in the district stadium as the venue was yet to be built. An open house would also introduce transparency in legislative proceedings and allow farmers to witness what was going on. But our suggestion was laughed at by some leaders and officers,’‘ Mr. Modagi said.

Where they stay

Every December, Belagavi and the nearby cities of Dharwad and Hubballi play host to the 300 legislators, around 600 officers, and around 4,000 police officers and personnel for 10 days. The district administration forbids all private hotels, guest houses, and boarding facilities from admitting anyone other than those related to the winter session. As a matter of tradition, VVIPs like the Chief Minister and other Ministers stay at the VTU guest houses, senior officers stay in the British-era Belgaum Club, and some officers stay in the government guest houses or furnished apartments. Other officers stay in private hotels, Temporary shelters are built for police personnel all around the city.