ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers allege police highhandedness, flay ‘’preventive detention’’ 

November 17, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Sugarcane Cultivators Association flayed the police for their alleged highhandedness as many of the association members were rounded up and taken into “preventive detention” on Friday.

The president of the association Kurubur Shanthakumar was also rounded up by the police at around 10 a.m. when he emerged from his house while other leaders were picked up from their respective villages.

“We were brought to the DAR grounds and no explanation was provided by the police except that we were in preventive custody”, said Mr. Shanthakumar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Condemning the police action he said only rowdy elements and those with a track record of anti-social behaviour are taken into preventive custody. “Our leaders in various villages were whisked away by the police at dawn and this action is highly condemnable”, said Mr.Shanthakumar. The police action resulted in farmers erecting road blockades in various villages, he added.

Mr. Shanthakumar said that the authorities had assured them of securing an audience with the Chief Minister during his visit to Mysuru last month and hence they had dropped their agitation. Instead, the farmers have been taken into preventive custody which is reprehensible, he said.

In a late evening development Mr. Shanthakumar said the farmers in preventive custody were released by the police who said that a meeting has been arranged with the Chief Minister at his residence at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US