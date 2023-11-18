Farmers air their grievances before Siddaramaiah

November 18, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - MYSURU

A delegation of farmers from Karnataka State Sugarcane Cultivators Association met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his residence in the city on Saturday and submitted a slew of demands including a higher Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for the crop.

The delegation was led by the association president Kurubur Shanthakumar who said that private sugar mills in the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar belt were denying the farmers a remunerative price on crop procurement. “This was in contrast to the situation elsewhere in the State where private sugar mills were procuring the crop at a higher rate as the demand had exceeded supply”, he added.

Though as many as four meetings had been conducted between the authorities and the factory management, the issue was yet to be resolved and the district in charge minister H.C. Mahadevappa has not responded, said Mr. Shanthakumar.

Nearly 25,000 farmers from Varuna assembly segment supply sugarcane to the private factory in the region and yet their interest was not being upheld by the government, he added.

The delegation came down heavily on the State government attitude towards the farmers and said that it was similar to that of the Union government’s which tried to suppress the farmers agitation against farm laws in Delhi last year.

“You were in the Opposition and had described the Modi’s government’s tactics to break farmers agitation as anti-democratic and had supported the farmers’ cause. But now the administrative machinery of the State was displaying similar highhandedness”, said Mr. Shanthakumar in his interaction with Siddaramaiah.

The farmers were airing their grouse on their preventive detention by the police at midnight on Friday. “The police should be cautioned against resorting to such tactics which is reserved for anti-social elements”, Mr. Shanthakumar added.

The delegation urged the Chief Minister to take steps to release funds to the farmers as drought relief measure. Farmers are in distress and an immediate release of funds will help them tide over the crisis, said the members of the delegation. It is not enough to declare the State as drought-affected and relief measures should be in place, the delegates added.

Other demands included the supply of 10 hours of electricity during day and, higher Fair and Remunerative Price for sugarcane to match the cultivation cost.

In response to the farmers, Mr. Siddaramaiah assured the farmers that the government would uphold their collective interests. The Chief Minister also said that a meeting of sugar mills will be convened on November 21 to thrash out the issue. He assured the delegation that the police would be directed to be more thoughtful while dealing with the farmers.

