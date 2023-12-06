HamberMenu
Farmers, activists stage protest at APMC in Raichur

December 06, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers staging a protest in Raichur on Wednesday.

Farmers staging a protest in Raichur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene activists held a protest at APMC in Raichur on Wednesday and demanded the stopping the collection of red gram and chickpea samples. They also sought to suspend deducting additional weight including wastage from inside the bags in cotton and onion.

They said that action should be taken against cotton mills for fixing less price, which is around ₹300 to ₹400 per quintal, even after APMC fixed the rate after weighing. Presently, the traders in APMC yard are collecting charges on grains unloading from farmers. “It should be stopped immediately and a weigh bridge near APMC should be established to prevent injustice done to farmers so far as the weighing of grains are concerned,” they added.

Laxman Gowda Kadagamdoddi, Narasingharao Kulkarni, Veereshgowda, Hampanna and others were present.

