Farmers across board badly impacted by floods and plant diseases, says Siddaramaiah

December 28, 2022 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Belagavi

Stating that growers of many crops, including sugarcane, areca, coconut and toor, were facing difficulty owing to floods and diseases, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah appealed to the State government to come to the rescue of the farming community.

Speaking on the problems being faced by the farming sector, Mr. Siddaramaiah said it had been hit hard owing to floods and diseases, while milk production had come down by over 15 lakh litres in the recent months due to lumpy skin disease. “More than 22,000 head of cattle died due to the disease. The decrease in the production of milk has directly hit the farmers’ income in rural areas,” he said.

Supporting the demands of sugarcane growers, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the growers had been demanding the government fix the price at ₹3,500 per tonne. Besides that, they should get their share in the profit earned through the production of ethanol as well. “Sugarcane growers are spending over ₹1.2 lakh per acre. If they do not get fair price, they will face loss,” he said.

Further, the former Chief Minister said the areca growers had been facing difficulties due to the leaf-spot disease and yellow-leaf disease. The Union government’s decision to import areca from Bhutan also brought down the price of areca in the local market significantly. “The State should put pressure on the Centre to stop importing areca”, he said.

Similarly, he said, coconut growers had been facing difficulty with the fall in price of copra. The price had come down from ₹19,000 per quintal to ₹11,000 per quintal, within a short period. The Centre should increase the minimum support price for copra, he said adding that the amendment to APMC Act should be withdrawn. “The State government has not withdrawn the amendment to the APMC Act, even after farmers’ demand. The amendment has affected the revenue generated by APMCs. Besides that farmers are also suffering as their produces are being purchased by merchants outside the markets”, he said.

Regarding the toor cultivated in Kalaburagi, Bidar and Yadgir districts, the Congress leader said that toor crop grown in 1.3 lakh ha was lost due to floods this year. The crop in another 1.3 lakh ha was lost due to diseases. The government should respond to the woes of the farmers.