Farmers abandon male calves at cattle fair

With no takers for male calves at the cattle fair in Channarayapatna on Saturday, farmers abandoned 31 animals, forcing the taluk administration to take care of them.
Hundreds of farmers participate at the weekly cattle fair held at APMC market yard in the town on every Saturday. Many farmers had brought male calves expecting some buyers. However, there were no merchants interested in purchasing them, reportedly because of the new stringent anti-cow slaughter law.
The farmers returned home leaving the animals at the APMC ground. For hours, the animals had none to take care of them. Representatives of Raitha Sangha and Dalit organisations, who noticed stray dogs trying to pounce on the calves, rescued them and carried them in a vehicle to the tahsildar’s office.
Channarayapatna tahsildar J.B. Maruthi made arrangements for the temporary care of the animals and shifted them to a goshala at Mysuru. Mr. Maruthi, speaking to The Hindu, said, “The animals had no food and water for a few hours. When they were brought to our office, I instructed the officers of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department to provide them with milk. Later, we shifted them to Mysuru.”
