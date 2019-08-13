Farmer washed away in the Bhima

A 62-year-old farmer was washed away in a swollen stream while he was grazing cattle on the Bhima riverbank at Kolkur village in Jewargi taluk in Kalaburagi district on Sunday. The body was found on Monday.

He was identified as Basanna Doddamani. He was swept away by strong undercurrents in the river when he attempted to get into the water.

A 12-member rescue team of the 202nd regiment (Flood Management) from Secunderabad, led by Major Naman Narool and comprising rescuers, engineers, deep divers, carried out strenuous search operations from noon. The team called off the operations late at night on Sunday.

The officials, including Mr. Narool, Junior Commissioned Officer Jijin Joseph and Commando Anil Kumar, along with the rescuers, continued the search operation at 9 a.m. on Monday and retrieved the body in the noon. Recalling the poor visibility in the river during the night, Mr. Narool said that “the water was turbulent making the task difficult but our team kept trying until it succeeded. The deep divers forayed into deep waters in the river to check whether the body was swept away in the swirling waters”.