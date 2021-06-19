Farmer washed away during heavy rains in Belagavi district

As many as 12 bridges were under water in Belagavi and Chikkodi sub-divisions

A farmer was washed away in Markandeya river near Kakati village, Belagavi district on Friday. Sidrayi Doddarama Sutagatti, 65, was returning home from his field. He slipped when he stopped to wash his hands in the river.

Family members and neighbours called the police to report him as missing. A search party was sent to the village. They abandoned the search after sunset as the water level began rising. The search was being resumed on Saturday, said Ravindra Karilingannanavar, Assistant Commissioner.

The Uchagaon–Gojaga road was inundated. As many as 12 bridges were under water in Belagavi and Chikkodi sub-divisions.

Irrigation Department officers said that the inflow into Lal Bahadur Shastri reservoir over the Krishna river in Almatti increased to 1.18 lakh cusecs. Outflow was maintained at 451 cusecs. The dam has 38.42 tmcft of water against its capacity of 123 tmcft.

In Belagavi, the release of water from Maharashtra crossed 39,500 cusecs. The Raja Lakhamagouda reservoir over the Ghataprabha river in Hidkal had 13 tmcft of water against its capacity of 51 tmcft.

Rainfall in Belagavi and Khanapur taluks resulted in an increase in water level in Malaprabha river. Inflow into the Renuka Sagar dam over the Malaprabha was around 17,200 cusecs and outflow was around 194 cusecs. The quantity of water is around 11.5 tmcft against the gross storage of 37.73 tmcft.

Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath said the district administration was taking all steps to face heavy rains and the eventuality of floods. Four barrages in Chikkodi, and three each in Gokak and Mudalagi were under water. However, the villages connected by these structures were not cut off as commuters have access to alternative routes.

Officials of Maharashtra have informed that the Koyna dam, which has a gross capacity of 105 tmcft, has only 31 tmcft of water at this point. “But, we are making all preparations,” the official said.

Belagavi North MLA Anil Benake told civic officers to clean all nalas, gutters and canals in the city to ensure smooth movement of water. He told officers to clear all bottlenecks in the catchment area of the Bellary Nala and Markandeya river. He told them to rescue people whose houses have been inundated. Officials should remove water from all such houses and help residents in getting essential supplies, he said.