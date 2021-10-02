Farmer tries to drink poison citing delay in compensation for land

Incident took place in APMC premises in Muddebihal

Police swung into action when a farmer tried to consume poison in the presence of police and APMC officers, as he was upset about the delay in release of compensation for his land, in Muddebihal town in Vijayapura district on October 2.

Shreeshail Shankarappa Walikar, 30, had complained that though the Karnataka government had acquired his land decades ago, he was not paid proper compensation. He alleged that APMC officials were neither following government rules nor court orders.

On October 2, he tried to consume poison in the APMC premises when he was speaking to APMC officials and police personnel. The farmer was shifted to a hospital. He is out of danger.

Lakshman Walikar, another landowner, told journalists that farmers had suffered grave injustice due to the delay in release of compensation. The local police was trying to mediate between Shreeshail Shankarappa Walikar and APMC officials to resolve the differences over the compensation amount, Lakshman Walikar said.