ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer trampled to death by elephant

February 03, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A farmer was trampled to death by an elephant in Mudugooru village abutting the Veeranahosahalli range of Nagarahole tiger reserve, on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 8.30 a.m. when the tusker which had strayed out of the forests and entered the human landscape, was returning towards the forest. It came across the farmer identified as Cheluvaiah who was working in the fields and trampled him before he could run for cover.

Senior Forest Department personnel reached the spot, commiserated with the family of the deceased, and handed over a cheque for ₹15 lakh to them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US